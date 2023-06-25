 Indore: Municipal Commissioner Reviews Seekho Kamao Yojana 
In the meeting, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak gave detailed information about the Yojana through a presentation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The review meeting of the Chief Minister's Seekho Kamao Yojana was chaired by the municipal commissioner on Saturday.

In the meeting, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak gave detailed information about the Yojana through a presentation.

Under the scheme a 12th passed youth would be eligible for a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month, ITI passed youth would get Rs 8,500 per month, a diploma-holder youth would be eligible for Rs 9,000 and graduate and above would be eligible for a stipend of Rs 10,000 every month.

In connection with this scheme, a help desk has also been set up in the city bus office. The commissioner instructed officials on proper execution of the scheme. 

