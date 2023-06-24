 Indore: NCC Cadets Attend CATC-VII 2023
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 1 MP AIR SQN NCC, Indore, conducted CATC-VII 2023 Camp at Emeralds Heights International School, Rau Indore. The welcome address was given by Wing Commander Aditya Singh Pawner.

T/0 Vijay Kumar Tiwari Associate NCC Officer took a total of JD-12 and JW- 17 cadets from St Vincent Pallotti School, Indore.

Cadets participated in different activities like debate, quiz, drawing & painting, .22 rifles shooting, drill and many more competitions. Cadets also attended guests' lectures and felt inspired to join the Indian Army. Cadets learned about leadership, unity and discipline at the camp.

