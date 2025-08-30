Indore: Serious Lapse In Engineering Service Exam; Principal, Two Invigilators Served Notice | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh issued notices to Indore Government Law College and two invigilators days after a candidate was found using unfair means during State Engineering Service Examination-2024.

A serious lapse was found during the exam conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on August 24 when an examinee was found wearing a smartwatch inside the exam hall at the Law College which was doubling up as one of the exam centres.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Singh has issued show-cause notices under Rule 16 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966 to principal and centre superintendent Dr Vipin Kumar Mishra along with invigilators Jitendra Sandavane and Jyoti Sharma, both visiting faculty members.

The officials have been directed to submit a written explanation in person within seven days. Failure to respond within the stipulated time, or submitting an unsatisfactory reply, may invite further disciplinary action.

Security concerns raised

The exam, held for 23 posts, saw participation of nearly 4,500 candidates across 13 centres in Indore. Despite three levels of checking, the smartwatch went undetected, highlighting gaps in vigilance by both the centre administration and invigilators.

The incident has cast a shadow on the transparency and fairness of the examination process. Authorities noted that despite repeated warnings and strict instructions against use of electronic devices, the lapse points to a lack of seriousness at the ground level.

Administration’s response

Officials stressed that such incidents not only undermine the credibility of the examination system but also amount to injustice against deserving candidates. The Divisional Commissioner’s inquiry found clear lapses at the examination centre, leading to the notices.

Meanwhile, MPPSC officials stated that the Commission itself has not initiated action and that the disciplinary steps so far have been taken at the divisional level. Additional measures will now be implemented to ensure stringent checks before entry into exam halls, preventing any technical devices from slipping through.