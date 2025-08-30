IMC Sets 2027 Deadline For Kanh, Saraswati Clean-Up; 78 Critical Points Along The Rivers Identified For Purification |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has identified 78 critical points along Kanh and Saraswati rivers where purification and improvement works remain unfinished.

These have now become the focal target for the civic body, which aims to complete all tasks by 2027, ensuring clean and free-flowing rivers ahead of Simhastha-2028.

With the upcoming Simhastha-2028 in mind, IMC has launched an ambitious plan to purify the Kanh and Saraswati rivers and improve water flow. A crucial review meeting, chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, was held at the City Bus Office auditorium to assess progress and finalise strategies on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Mayor-in-Council member and water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma ‘Bablu’, additional municipal commissioner Rohit Sisonia and senior officials from relevant departments. The Mayor reviewed the work completed so far and discussed detailed action plans for the coming years.

Review of progress so far

Officials reported that in recent years, several steps have been taken, including the removal of encroachments along riverbanks, diversion of sewage drains and measures to streamline water flow. However, 78 critical points have been identified where purification and improvement work is still pending.

2027 completion target

Bhargav instructed officials to ensure that all pending work is completed by 2027, well before the commencement of Simhastha-2028. He emphasised that the focus should not only be on purification but also on beautification of riverbanks and pollution control measures.

Detailed action plan

The discussions also covered the functioning of proposed sewage treatment plants (STPs), technical measures to prevent polluted drains from entering the rivers and construction works that adhere to environmental standards. Plans were also made to launch awareness campaigns to encourage public participation in the project.

Highlighting the cultural and environmental significance of the rivers, Bhargav said: ‘The Kanh and Saraswati rivers are not just water sources but part of Indore’s heritage. Ensuring their cleanliness and continuous flow before Simhastha is our collective responsibility.’ He further directed officials to prepare a time-bound action plan and conduct regular progress reviews to keep the project on track.