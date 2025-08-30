 State’s First Ayurvedic College In Indore To Get Modern ‘Rasashala’
State's First Ayurvedic College In Indore To Get Modern 'Rasashala'

State’s First Ayurvedic College In Indore To Get Modern ‘Rasashala’

Since shifting to its new building in 2018, the institution has added a digital library, digital anatomy museum, digital X-ray, sonography and many more

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:46 AM IST
State's First Ayurvedic College In Indore To Get Modern 'Rasashala'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A state-of-the-art Rasashala (herbal medicine production unit) with modern facilities will come up at Pt. Shivnath Shastri Government Autonomous Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Burhanpur Madhya Pradesh’s first Ayurvedic institution.

Directions to this effect were given to officials by divisional commissioner Deepak Singh while chairing a meeting of the executive committee of the college. The meeting reviewed ongoing development projects and outlined new initiatives to modernise the historic college and hospital.

The divisional commissioner also emphasised the need to introduce new courses in yoga and to collaborate with national-level yoga institutions for large-scale programmes. Plans were made to host national conferences, seminars, and workshops on Ayurveda to expose students and faculty to the latest research and innovations.

According to vice principal Dr Arvind Kumar Patel, the institute now provides delivery facilities for women, along with 14 departments aligned with the standards of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

Since shifting to its new building in 2018, the institution has added a digital library, digital anatomy museum, digital X-ray, sonography, Panchakarma unit, diabetes and dermatology units, operation theatre, physiotherapy facilities, medicine distribution, student bus services, and an ambulance for emergencies.

The meeting also discussed uninterrupted power supply for surgeries and emergency care, installation of a G+3 lift, improved lighting on approach roads, new sonography services, installation of Lord Dhanvantari’s statue, fencing of 20.97 acres of land, and renovation of the auditorium and waiting hall.

