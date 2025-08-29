 Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site
Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site

Currently, the project remains on paper and in pipeline. If approved, another survey will be done

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary area of Madhya Pradesh Assembly could be developed as a helipad for VIP use. This emerged during a recent survey by a joint team from CM House, Aviation and Public Works Department (PWD).

Sources in Aviation said officers looked for suitable land around Mantralaya for a VIP helipad, especially for CM Mohan Yadav. But suitable land near Mantralaya is unavailable. Rotary of Assembly was found suitable instead.

“A helicopter needs an arrival and departure route shaped like a funnel. Assembly rotary has roads around it that could be developed as arrival and departure routes. The rotary can be broadened to create a wider helipad area,” said an Aviation officer. He added most details will be clear after a fortnight.

Currently, the project remains on paper and in pipeline. If approved, another survey will be done and PWD will estimate costs.

An official involved in the survey, on condition of anonymity, said the initial survey is over and PWD will now prepare a proposal for the government.

Bhopal Trader’s Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment
CM’s priority to ease traffic woes

Months ago, CM directed Aviation officials to find a suitable helipad near Mantralaya and CM House. He said that when his cavalcade passes, traffic stops and people face unnecessary problems. Using a helicopter would help him travel from CM House to Mantralaya faster and with less disruption.

Potential helipad near CM House

Survey team identified Rashtriya Manav Sangralaya ground as a possible helipad site near CM House. Since this land is under cultural ministry, state government will need to coordinate with Centre to acquire the land.

