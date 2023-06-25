 Madhya Pradesh: Shujalpur Villagers Stage Sit-In, Demand Transformer
To show their anger, the villagers staged a sit-in outside the office of the electricity department and locked the main gate of the office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among the residents of De Handi village against the electricity department for not installing a new transformer in their village.

Angry villagers raised slogans against the power department and demanded installation of a transformer.

The villagers said they had written letters to the department several times to install a transformer in the area, but their request went unheard.

A senior official of the power company Rajeev Patel visited the spot where the villagers were staging the sit-in.

He listened to the grievances and assured the villagers that a transformer would soon be installed.

A villager Vijay Singh Mewada said the residents had been demanding installation of a transformer for a long time. The power company assured that they would install a new transformer, but it never happened.

The agitators said if their demand was not fulfilled, they would again stage a sit-in.

article-image
