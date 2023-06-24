Madhya Pradesh: Congress Protest Over Mahakal Lok Corruption, Satpura Bhawan Fire In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress Committee on Saturday launched a protest against alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok and fire incident in Satpura Bhawan (Bhopal) at district headquarters in Dhar. The protest was launched on the call of State Congress Committee.

District committee president Kamal Kishore Patidar alleged sub-standard construction of Mahakal Lok under the patronage of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This led to the collapse of six idols of Saptrishis following gusty winds.

He further claimed that ahead of Assembly polls, files related to corruption in key departments were destroyed in Satpura Bhawan fire incident.

He announced that protest against inflation, corruption and malpractice by the government would continue.

District committee spokesperson Praveen Sharma said that MLA Dr Hiralal Alava, Panchilal Meda and former MP Gajendra Singh also addressed the protesters. The memorandum was read by Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal. Officials and workers from block and mandal also attended the event. The programme was conducted by city Congress president Tony Chhabra and Virendra Patidar proposed vote of thanks.

