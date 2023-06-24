 Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Panel Submits Memorandum Against BJP In Alirajpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of District Congress Committee submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor Mangu Bhai Patel against the BJP to tehsildar Hiralal Aske on Saturday. The Congressmen also staged a protest outside the party office against the rising inflation under the Chouhan-led government.

Committee’s joint in-charge Madhu Hirodkar, former president Mahesh Patel, Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel, president Omprakash Rathore and a large number of Congress leaders and workers were present. Mahesh Patel said that BJP had broken all records of corruption in the state.

MLA Mukesh Patel said that many important documents were burnt to ashes in the Satpura Bhawan fire. Though fire brigade was present near the Bhawan, it failed to douse it thus giving rise to many doubts.

After the protest, appointment letters to newly-appointed Congressmen were also distributed.

article-image

