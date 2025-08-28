 Anti-Encroachment Drive: 3,620 Sq. Metres Of Government Land Freed From Illegal Occupation In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAnti-Encroachment Drive: 3,620 Sq. Metres Of Government Land Freed From Illegal Occupation In Indore

Anti-Encroachment Drive: 3,620 Sq. Metres Of Government Land Freed From Illegal Occupation In Indore

As per procedure, the encroacher was given a three-day notice to remove the plants

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an anti-encroachment drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in coordination with the district administration freed nearly 3,620 square meters of government land from illegal occupation in Ward No 77, Village Kailod Kartal.

Acting under the directives of collector Asheesh Singh and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, a joint team comprising corporation officials, the tehsildar and the patwari carried out the operation. The land, valued at around Rs 5.43 crore, had been illegally occupied by Lal Singh Patel, who had set up a nursery and placed nearly 5,000 plants on the site.

Read Also
Jabalpur’s Largest Flyover Turns Into Stunt Spot; Administration Asks To Send Reels & Videos On...
article-image

As per procedure, the encroacher was given a three-day notice to remove the plants. Nearly 20 per cent of the plants have already been cleared, with tractors deployed to expedite the removal process.

Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia supervised the action, ensuring proper compliance with the rules. Verma emphasised that no encroachment on government land will be tolerated, adding that the reclaimed land will be put to use in the interest of the city and its residents.

FPJ Shorts
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72

Highlighting the environmental aspect, the commissioner announced that the freed land will soon witness large-scale plantation and greening efforts. “This initiative will not only contribute to environmental balance but also enhance the beauty and cleanliness of the surrounding area,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anti-Encroachment Drive: 3,620 Sq. Metres Of Government Land Freed From Illegal Occupation In Indore...

Anti-Encroachment Drive: 3,620 Sq. Metres Of Government Land Freed From Illegal Occupation In Indore...

Bihar's Maithil Community Marks Chaurchan With Devotion In Indore

Bihar's Maithil Community Marks Chaurchan With Devotion In Indore

DAVV To Disaffiliate 81 Colleges Now Under Khargone University's Wings

DAVV To Disaffiliate 81 Colleges Now Under Khargone University's Wings

Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday

Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday