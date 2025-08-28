Anti-Encroachment Drive: 3,620 Sq. Metres Of Government Land Freed From Illegal Occupation In Indore...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an anti-encroachment drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in coordination with the district administration freed nearly 3,620 square meters of government land from illegal occupation in Ward No 77, Village Kailod Kartal.

Acting under the directives of collector Asheesh Singh and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, a joint team comprising corporation officials, the tehsildar and the patwari carried out the operation. The land, valued at around Rs 5.43 crore, had been illegally occupied by Lal Singh Patel, who had set up a nursery and placed nearly 5,000 plants on the site.

As per procedure, the encroacher was given a three-day notice to remove the plants. Nearly 20 per cent of the plants have already been cleared, with tractors deployed to expedite the removal process.

Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia supervised the action, ensuring proper compliance with the rules. Verma emphasised that no encroachment on government land will be tolerated, adding that the reclaimed land will be put to use in the interest of the city and its residents.

Highlighting the environmental aspect, the commissioner announced that the freed land will soon witness large-scale plantation and greening efforts. “This initiative will not only contribute to environmental balance but also enhance the beauty and cleanliness of the surrounding area,” he said.