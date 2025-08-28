Bihar's Maithil Community Marks Chaurchan With Devotion In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Maithil community, originally from Bihar, celebrated the traditional Chaurchan (Chauth Chand) festival in Indore with deep devotion and rich cultural expression.

The moon-centred festival was marked by fasting, folk songs and age-old rituals that reflect Mithila’s spiritual heritage.

Women observed a strict fast throughout the day and, after sunset, decorated rooftops and courtyards with Aripan—intricate designs made from rice powder. Prayers were then offered to Lord Ganesha and the Moon God, seeking prosperity, peace, and the removal of obstacles.

The festival was also marked by the preparation of traditional Mithila delicacies such as kheer, puri, pirukia (gujiya), khaja-laddu, and seasonal fruits. These were first offered as prasad before being shared among family and neighbours. A ritual moon-sighting followed, with fruits held in hand during the prayer, marking the highlight of the evening.

Senior community member K.K. Jha said Chaurchan was celebrated with full devotion in areas, including Tulsi Nagar, Scheme 78, Sangam Nagar, Banganga, Vijay Nagar, Silicon City, Rau, Pithampur and Mhow.

Lal Devi of Sangam Nagar, who has been observing the fast for over 20 years, said the worship helps remove misfortunes from one’s life. Sharda Jha of Tulsi Nagar said that Chaurchan, like Chhath Puja, carries deep cosmic significance, but is dedicated to the Moon rather than the Sun.

With folk songs, Athra-set curd, and symbolic rituals, the festival offered a vivid glimpse into Mithila’s cultural legacy, warmly preserved within Indore’s diverse traditions.