 Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Following the conclusion of JoSAA/CSAB counselling, the institute will publish details of all vacant seats

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore, has issued a final call for candidates allotted seats under CSAB counselling to report for admission formalities by August 31, 2025, 4:00 PM. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of their seat.

Following the conclusion of JoSAA/CSAB counselling, the institute will publish details of all vacant seats on its official website on September 1, 2025. These vacancies will be filled through College Level Counselling (CLC) rounds under MP-DTE Bhopal on September 2, 9, and 15.

Read Also
BJP Lodges Plaint With Police Seeking FIR Against Jitu Patwari Amid His Controversial Remarks On...
article-image

Candidates interested in CLC must register on the MP-DTE Bhopal portal. Seat allotment will prioritise JEE-qualified candidates, followed by Class XII merit-based admissions for any remaining seats. Reporting at the institute is mandatory by 1:00 PM on the respective CLC dates, along with all necessary documents.

Seats under Gulf/FN/OCI categories will also be filled during the same CLC schedule. Eligible applicants must complete the form available on the SGSITS website and report accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72

This year, SGSITS introduced a 5% All India Quota (UR category) for B.Tech admissions through JoSAA/CSAB, in recognition of its strong NAAC, NIRF, and NBA performance. The initiative led to 100% seat allotment in several branches, drawing candidates from across India and significantly enhancing the institute’s national standing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday

Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday

Second Edition Of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave: Soul Of India, Ujjain Best Religious, Spiritual...

Second Edition Of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave: Soul Of India, Ujjain Best Religious, Spiritual...

Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others

Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others

Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan In Indore Among Malaria, Dengue Hotspots: 11 New Cases Reported In A Week

Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan In Indore Among Malaria, Dengue Hotspots: 11 New Cases Reported In A Week