Indore's SGSITS Issues Final Admission Call; CLC Rounds Begin September 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore, has issued a final call for candidates allotted seats under CSAB counselling to report for admission formalities by August 31, 2025, 4:00 PM. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of their seat.

Following the conclusion of JoSAA/CSAB counselling, the institute will publish details of all vacant seats on its official website on September 1, 2025. These vacancies will be filled through College Level Counselling (CLC) rounds under MP-DTE Bhopal on September 2, 9, and 15.

Candidates interested in CLC must register on the MP-DTE Bhopal portal. Seat allotment will prioritise JEE-qualified candidates, followed by Class XII merit-based admissions for any remaining seats. Reporting at the institute is mandatory by 1:00 PM on the respective CLC dates, along with all necessary documents.

Seats under Gulf/FN/OCI categories will also be filled during the same CLC schedule. Eligible applicants must complete the form available on the SGSITS website and report accordingly.

This year, SGSITS introduced a 5% All India Quota (UR category) for B.Tech admissions through JoSAA/CSAB, in recognition of its strong NAAC, NIRF, and NBA performance. The initiative led to 100% seat allotment in several branches, drawing candidates from across India and significantly enhancing the institute’s national standing.