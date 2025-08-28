 BJP Lodges Plaint With Police Seeking FIR Against Jitu Patwari Amid His Controversial Remarks On Women
BJP Lodges Plaint With Police Seeking FIR Against Jitu Patwari Amid His Controversial Remarks On Women

The BJP Mahila Morcha leaders alleged that Patwari’s remarks were an insult to half of the state’s population

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:51 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP District Mahila Morcha filed a complaint with Rau police station against Congress state president Jitu Patwari allegedly made objectionable remarks about women in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Morcha’s district president Kiran Suryavanshi said, “Jitu Patwari has still not recovered from the Congress party’s historic defeat in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. While Congress leaders repeatedly insult women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the Nari Shakti Act to empower them.

article-image

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, schemes like Ladli Behna are making women self-reliant. The women of Madhya Pradesh have shown their faith in BJP through historic victories and Patwari’s frustration is clearly visible in his statements.”

The BJP Mahila Morcha leaders alleged that Patwari’s remarks were an insult to half of the state’s population and said they would not tolerate such derogatory comments.

article-image

Patwari triggered a political controversy by claiming that women in the State consume more alcohol and drugs than anywhere else in the country.

