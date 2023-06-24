 Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated Man Beheads Elder Brother In Alirajpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated Man Beheads Elder Brother In Alirajpur |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man beheaded his elder brother in an inebriated condition in Alirajpur on Saturday. The incident was reported at Attha village under Bakhatgarh police station.

According to information, two brothers -- Khajaan and Gurdaan – had a fierce fight over drinking alcohol. Khajaan, who was elder, accused Gurdaan of consuming alcohol on daily basis and speaking to him in foul language. In a fit of rage, Gurdaan beheaded Khajaan with a sharp-edged weapon.

After the incident, villagers caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The news of beheading spread like wildfire and a large crowd gathered at the spot.

A case was registered with Bakhatgarh police station and investigation was underway.

