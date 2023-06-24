Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated Man Beheads Elder Brother In Alirajpur |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man beheaded his elder brother in an inebriated condition in Alirajpur on Saturday. The incident was reported at Attha village under Bakhatgarh police station.

According to information, two brothers -- Khajaan and Gurdaan – had a fierce fight over drinking alcohol. Khajaan, who was elder, accused Gurdaan of consuming alcohol on daily basis and speaking to him in foul language. In a fit of rage, Gurdaan beheaded Khajaan with a sharp-edged weapon.

The intensity of the attack could be gauged from the fact that severed head fell five feet away from the torso.

After the incident, villagers caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The news of beheading spread like wildfire and a large crowd gathered at the spot.

A case was registered with Bakhatgarh police station and investigation was underway.