WATCH: Locals Of This Madhya Pradesh Village Will Now Start Thier Day With Ramdhun & National Anthem

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers of Garoth village of Mandsaur district will now start their mornings with Ramdhun and National Anthem as Shri Ram Yuva Sena in Garoth has installed a 65-feet tall Shri Ram Tower in the village.

Pandit Mithlesh Nagar and VHP and Bajarang Dal Malwa region convenor Nandas Dandotiya along with MLA Devilal Dhakad inaugurated the tower reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Path.

According to information, the tower was erected spending Rs five lakh and it had four loudspeakers on the top. The entire amount was donated by the villagers.

Villagers claimed that now the entire village will start the morning listening National Anthem and Ramdhun and this only helps our kids to start their day listening to Ramdhun but also inculcate feelings of nationalism.

Now a similar tower will be installed in Khadavada Chandwasa village near Indore. Sarpanch Patidar Barkheda Loya resolved to install a similar tower.