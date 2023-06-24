Indore: After Record 45 Years Of Service, ‘Revolutionary Transformer’ Retires

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After serving for more than 45 years, a transformer that had contributed immensely to boosting industrialisation in and around Indore finally bid adieu on Friday. The 120 MVA capacity transformer was replaced with a 160 MVA transformer at the 220 KV substation in South Zone, Indore.

As per government’s policy, a transformer which completes 25 years of service needs to be replaced with a newer one. But in this case, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco)’s preventive maintenance and continuous monitoring of the transformer installed at Indore in 1978 gave its services for a record 45 years.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar hailed the personnel of MP Transco for maintaining and making the old transformer operational for such a long duration without any major outages since its commissioning.

Initially, the 120 MVA capacity transformer was only in Japalpur. Then it was set up in Pipariya and then in Indore in 1978. Before this transformer was installed and made operational in Indore, most of the industries set up their units in and around Ujjain. This transformer improved the electricity services in and around Indore which led to attracting industries to the commercial capital of the state.

Power transformer has a working life of 25 years

MP Transco superintendent engineer (Indore) PS Raghav said that generally the working life of a power transformer is considered to be 25 years. “MP Transco, however, has succeeded in increasing the Indore transformer’s working life by preventive maintenance and continuous monitoring of the power transformer; the most sensitive equipment of the substation. It’s a major feat,” he said.

Rau, Indore West region to benefit

Raghav said that the installation of this 160 MVA power transformer will benefit the electricity consumers connected to 132 KV substation in Rau, Indore West (Navdapant), Electronics Complex, Satya Sai area, Mahalakshmi, Ghata Billod, Simrol substations in Indore and nearby areas. “With the increase in the capacity of the substation, the transmission capacity of Indore city has increased to 7766 MVA which is highest among all metros of Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

