Madhya Pardesh: Notorious Criminal Sugga Bhil Arrested In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh arrested notorious criminal Sugga alias Vel Singh Bhil, a resident of village Kharbari under Tirla police station. The accused was absconding in several heinous crimes like theft, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, rape and attacking the police force.

A total of 13 cases are registered against Sugga at different police stations including Tirla, Gandhwani, Amjhera, Manawar, Bagh, Nalchha and Lilia police station of Amreli district of Gujarat. In 2022, Sugga kidnapped a girl from Nalchha and kept her captive in his house in Kharbari. When the police tried to rescue the girl, Sugga and his brothers pelted stones at the police.

A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for the arrest of Sugga and his associates for attacking the police force. Sugga was also involved in a house robbery in Tirla in 2013 and looted a bus on Indore-Ahmedabad road in 2014.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the bus robbery case but was currently out on bail. The police got a tip-off about Sugga's location and arrested him near Amla Phate. The arrest was made under the leadership of CSP Ravindra Vaskale, cyber branch supervisory officer Jitendra Singh Sisodia and Tirla station in-charge Inspector Magan Singh Katara.