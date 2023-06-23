 Indore: A Tribute To Hemant Kumar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme ‘Zara Nazaron Se Keh Do Ji’ was organised at Jal Auditorium to celebrate the birth anniversary of music composer and singer Hemant Kumar.

Lead singer Sanjay Chitrakar kickstarted the event with ‘Jai Jagdish Hare’, followed by captivating renditions of Hemant Kumar's timeless songs like ‘Ye Nayan Dare Dare’, ‘Raah Bani Khud Manzil’, ‘Tum Pukar Lo’, and ‘Zara Nazaron Se Keh Do Ji’.

The audience applauded Sanjay's duets with Sarla Menghani, including ‘Mujhko Tum Jo Mile’ and ‘Aa Neele Gagan Tale Pyar Hum Karein’.

The event featured various other performances, including those by Harsh Mithas and Vikrant Sharma, while Pintu Kasera and his symphony band added an enthralling musical touch.

Hosted by Alka Saini, the programme welcomed distinguished guests Kishore Panwar, Manjit Singh Khalsa, and Ram Menghani.

