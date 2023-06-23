 Indore: 5 New Rail Overbridges To Be Built In District
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The flow of traffic in the city as well as the district will smoothen in the next two years as five new rail overbridges will be constructed by the railways during this period, claimed MP Shankar Lalwani, on Thursday.

The rail overbridges will be constructed at Haryankhedi, Reti Mandi, Manglia, Banganga and Satellite Township area. He said when these rail overbridges are completed then traffic will have to stop at only one railway crossing in the city. Apart from this, four flyovers are being constructed in the city under the Bharatmala scheme of the Central Government, and work on five flyovers is also going to start on the bypass. The IDA is also constructing 7 overbridges i.e. a total of 21 flyovers and overbridges are going to be built, after which the traffic situation of the district will be better.

article-image

