 IIT-Indore Study Reveals Virus Epstein-Barr's Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple Sclerosis
Indian Institute Of Technology-Indore And Raja Ramanna Centre For Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Conducted Joint Research In-Vitro Model System.

Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A research by the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore and Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has revealed that Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) and its 12 amino acids peptide from glycoprotein M (gM) has connection with brain diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

What Is Alzheimer?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system).

Who Conducted The Research?

This research is led by Dr Hem Chandra Jha, associate professor, Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering at IIT Indore, and includes Priyanka Patra, Annu Rani, Dr Neha Sharma and Dr Chandrachur Mukherjee.

More About The Study

The study revealed that in the brain cells environment, gM and EBV exposure increased the level of neuro-inflammatory markers. Changes in powerhouse of the cell (mitochondria) were also observed at the membrane potential level. Brain disorders related proteins were found to be increased, thus increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

Jha said “This study demonstrated a direct connection of EBV and its peptide glycoprotein M with neurological illnesses. In addition, we are also validating this study on mouse model and found significant hints towards these disease pathologies.”

This project is funded by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and was published in American Chemical Society Journal of Chemical Neurosciences.

