Indore: Prevalence Of Brain Tumour More In Men Than Women But No Registry Available In India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Prevalence of brain tumours is more in men than women but all the brain tumours are not deadly,” experts said, on the eve of World Brain Tumor Day.

According to most of the neurologists in the city, “There is no such registry in our country to know about the prevalence of brain tumour cases but as per American studies, the prevalence is more in men than women. Moreover, the prevalence of malignant tumours is more in developed countries than in developing countries.”

HoD of neurosurgery department Dr Rakesh Gupta expressed satisfaction with the facilities and advancement for the treatment of the disease and said that over 300 brain tumour surgeries are being conducted in MY Hospital while 200 in Super Speciality Hospital, every year.

Talking about the most common symptoms of the disease, Dr Gupta told the media that headache is the most common problem but it doesn’t mean that all headaches are caused due to brain tumours.

“Headaches due to anxiety, emotional stress, short-term pain, or which can be cured with pain relief are not worrisome but if headache remains for a long time and increases gradually along with loss in eyesight, and vomiting then it is a matter of concern,” He also added that instead of waiting for the worse, people should meet the doctor for the diagnosis and treatment,” he added.

Over 100 types of brain tumours

Neurosurgeon Dr Piyush Pancharia told the media that there are over 100 types of brain tumours but it doesn’t mean that all are deadly.

“Only one-third of all brain tumours are a cause of concern and two third can be cured. With advancement in medical science, life span and quality have also improved for the patients suffering from malignant brain tumours,” he said.

Common symptoms of brain tumour

According to Dr Gupta, common symptoms of brain tumour include:

· Headaches, which may be severe and worsen with activity or in the early morning.

· Seizures: people may experience different types of seizures.

· Personality or memory changes.

· Nausea or vomiting.

· Fatigue.

· Drowsiness.

· Sleep problems.

· Memory problems.

