Indore: Applications Invited For Public Prosecutors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Applications for appointment of Public Prosecutors and APP (Additional Public Prosecutors) in the District Court, Indore, have been invited till June 15 for the third time. A letter has been issued by the District Judge in this regard.

Applications were invited from interested lawyers earlier (on February 3, 2021 and September (15, 2022). Despite this, new appointments could not be made for the posts because of some issues.

These applications can be submitted in the new format till June 15. It has been clarified in the letter that the lawyers who have already applied for the posts need not apply again. Apart from Indore, applications have also been invited for Mhow (Dr. Ambedkar Nagar) and Depalpur.

They are appointed by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department of Madhya Pradesh for a fixed period of time for pleading cases on behalf of the government.