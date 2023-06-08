Indore: VHP's Durga Vahini Takes Out March

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 470 girls of 27 locations of VHP’s Durga Vahini took out a well-organised and disciplined ‘Bravery March’ in the city on Wednesday. The march was taken out in the sideline of the ongoing Bravery Training camp of Durga Vahini, which is being organised by Kalyan Vidya Niketan.

Pinky Pawar, coordinator of Malwa Province of Durga Vahini informed that in Durga Vahini classes, girls have to work in society, protect themselves as well as others. Through Shakti Sadhana Kendra, the girls go to their respective places to learn how to protect themselves and protect society. They were also made aware of the increasing incidents of love jihad in society.

In the training camp, Durga Vahini leader Saroj Soni, State organisational mantri Nandadas Dandotia, state vice president Mala Thakur, state Matra Shakti chief Aarti Jaiswal and Jyoti Priya addressed the girls. According to a press release of Durga Vahini, many political, social workers and businessmen welcome the march on the way.

The march started from Chiman Bagh Maidan to Chikmagalur Square, Jail Road Square, Khatipura, Kishanpura Chhatri, Laxmi Mandir, Rajwada and returned from Kishanpura Square, MG Road Police Station, Municipal Corporation Square and finally back at Chiman Bagh Maidan. The girls from the Malwa Prant, district and block level participated.