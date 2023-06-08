Madhya Pradesh: Women learn to make Bagh print bags under ‘Safe Tourist Places project’

Bagh print sari |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): MP Tourism Board in association with district administration Dhar launched a training camp on manufacturing sustainable bags based on Bagh Print at LIG colony.

The programme was organised under ‘Safe Tourist Places for Women’ project to promote safe, sustainable and responsible tourism experience in the state.

The training was aimed at providing livelihood skills to participating women and promote eco-friendly substitute to plastic bags.

Co-ordinator Mithun Rawat from Vasudha Vikas Sansthan said that with aim of empowering woman and making them self sufficient, several long term as well as short term training programmes were being run in various disciplines. In similar way, bag making training programme was also being organised.

The training was imparted by Seema Chowdhary. In this way, Bagh print bags would be known as important part of Dhar’s identity.

Technical advisor Guru DuttKante fromdistrict archeology, tourism and culture council, Dhar said that the participants were trained on the various aspects of Bag Stitching using Bagh print along with bag designing, block printing for starting a Bag-Making Enterprise. During, training kits were distributed among participants.