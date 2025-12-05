 MP News: 8-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her While Crossing Road In Dhar
Friday, December 05, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl died after a speeding car hit her in Dhar on Friday.

The victim, Aarushi from Devlara village, was crossing the road to fetch water when the accident took place.

The accident occurred in Dharampuri, Dhamnod under Dhar district on Friday noon.

Dharampuri police reached the location shortly after receiving information. Officers took Aarushi to the Dharampuri Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police later completed the required procedures while the grieving family waited in shock.

Aarushi was a second-grade student. Her untimely death has left her family and village residents heartbroken. Many neighbours gathered at her home to support the family, expressing sorrow over the sudden loss of a young child who had gone out only to fetch water.

Police have registered a case against the driver. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the crash, including the vehicle’s speed and possible negligence. Officials said further action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

