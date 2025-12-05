MP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eleven persons were arrested after women in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district took a stand against illegal liquor by destroying barrels hidden in fields.

Their protest sparked immediate action from the Excise Department.

According to the informatioon, Women from Neemkheda and Mitawal villages, near the Maharashtra border, led the charge.

On Friday, they reportedly marched into the fields, smashing liquor drums and shouting slogans like "Mahila Shakti Jindabad Aur Daru Pinewale Murdabad"﻿, demanding an end to the illegal liquor trade ruining their community.

They told the collector how illegal liquor brings early deaths, breaks families and steals hope from the youth. They also raised their voices at a public hearing on Tuesday, calling for change.

Responding quickly, Sub Inspector Sarthak Verma and his team raided 17 sites, arresting 11 people tied to the liquor trade.

They confiscated goods worth around Rs 1.5 lakh, including 14 quintals of Mahua lahan used in brewing.

Later, women stated that they wouldn’t allow liquor to destroy their homes and would do anything to destroy it.