 MP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone

MP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone

As many as eleven persons were arrested after women in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district took a stand against illegal liquor by destroying barrels hidden in fields. Their protest sparked immediate action from the Excise Department. According to the information, Women from Neemkheda and Mitawal villages, near the Maharashtra border, led the charge.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eleven persons were arrested after women in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district took a stand against illegal liquor by destroying barrels hidden in fields.

Their protest sparked immediate action from the Excise Department.

According to the informatioon, Women from Neemkheda and Mitawal villages, near the Maharashtra border, led the charge.

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior; Firefighters Battle For Seven...
article-image

On Friday, they reportedly marched into the fields, smashing liquor drums and shouting slogans like "Mahila Shakti Jindabad Aur Daru Pinewale Murdabad"﻿, demanding an end to the illegal liquor trade ruining their community.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi
VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi
Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order
Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport

They told the collector how illegal liquor brings early deaths, breaks families and steals hope from the youth. They also raised their voices at a public hearing on Tuesday, calling for change.

Read Also
MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Gwalior; Accused Threatened Her Children
article-image

Responding quickly, Sub Inspector Sarthak Verma and his team raided 17 sites, arresting 11 people tied to the liquor trade.

They confiscated goods worth around Rs 1.5 lakh, including 14 quintals of Mahua lahan used in brewing.

Later, women stated that they wouldn’t allow liquor to destroy their homes and would do anything to destroy it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Workshop Held On Using CDR Intelligence In Forest & Wildlife Crime Investigations

Indore News: Workshop Held On Using CDR Intelligence In Forest & Wildlife Crime Investigations

MP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone

MP News: 11 Held After Women Topple Hidden Liquor Barrels In Khargone

MP News: 8-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her While Crossing Road In Dhar

MP News: 8-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her While Crossing Road In Dhar

MP News: Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹19 Lakh Recovered In Ujjain; One Held

MP News: Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹19 Lakh Recovered In Ujjain; One Held

Indore Commodities Buzz Of December 5: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of December 5: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know