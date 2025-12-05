 MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Gwalior; Accused Threatened Her Children
The accused, Madhuraj Jatav, a friend of victim's husband came to the house under the pretext of a visit. After some time, finding the woman alone, he forcibly took her into another room, threatened her children’s lives, and raped her.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend, who also threatened to kill her children to keep her silent, as reported from in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.

The crime was committed on Thursday evening in Pulkapura when the woman was alone at her home and her husband was at work.

According to inforamtion, the accused was identified as Madhuraj Jatav, a friend of victim's husband came to the house under the pretext of a visit.

After some time, finding the woman alone, he forcibly took her into another room, threatened her children’s lives, and raped her.

The woman was too scared to raise an alarm due to threats of being strangled and defamed.

Shortly after, her husband returned and tried to stop Madhuraj, but the accused pushed him away and fled. The victim then went to the police station with her husband and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case against Madhuraj Jatav under various sections, including rape, and have started searching for him.

Ghatigaon police station in-charge Puran Singh confirmed that a team is actively working to arrest the accused. The authorities assured that Madhuraj will be arrested soon.

The woman and her family have been living in Pulkapura in a rented house for several years.

