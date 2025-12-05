Bhopal News: Stone Pelting, Vandalism In Kolar Over Old Dispute | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two families clashed over an old dispute in Kolar Road area late Wednesday night.

Kolar police have registered a case against the man identified as Vikas Tiwari and are conducting further investigations. It is alleged that Tiwari hurled big stones at the woman identified as Savitri Chauhan. In retaliation the woman and her son Gurpreet damaged her car.

Police said that Tiwari has past criminal record and has been involved in assault cases earlier as well. Investigations revealed that disputes between the two families had occurred on earlier occasions as well.

On December 1, a case of assault was registered against Tiwari for allegedly attacking the woman with stones.

However, Tiwari has denied the allegations, claiming that he was first attacked by the other family and that he acted in self defence. He has also filed a counter complaint with the police.

Kolar police are thoroughly examining the viral videos and the complaints received from both sides. Further action will be taken after a detailed investigation, officials said.