 Bhopal News: Stone Pelting, Vandalism In Kolar Over Old Dispute
Two families clashed over an old dispute in Kolar Road area late Wednesday night. Videos of the incident has gone viral on social media in which a man is seen throwing stones on a woman while the woman and her son are seen smashing a car.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Stone Pelting, Vandalism In Kolar Over Old Dispute | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two families clashed over an old dispute in Kolar Road area late Wednesday night.

Kolar police have registered a case against the man identified as Vikas Tiwari and are conducting further investigations. It is alleged that Tiwari hurled big stones at the woman identified as Savitri Chauhan. In retaliation the woman and her son Gurpreet damaged her car.

However, Tiwari has denied the allegations, claiming that he was first attacked by the other family and that he acted in self defence. He has also filed a counter complaint with the police.

Kolar police are thoroughly examining the viral videos and the complaints received from both sides. Further action will be taken after a detailed investigation, officials said.

