MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Roadside In Chhatarpur, Family Flags Missing Belongings

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a 45-year-old woman was found in a suspicious condition in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

At the scene, police recovered a small glass of alcohol and a suspicious object near a tree. Investigations are ongoing based on these findings.

According to information, the woman has been identified as Rani, wife of Dashrath Raikwar, resident of Talgaon.

According to reports, she had gone to Maharajpur to attend her nephew’s wedding on November 29. On Thursday, her body was found on the roadside near Maniya village. Rajnagar and Maharajpur police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

The body was found near Bamhorie Turn, close to Maniya village under Rajnagar police station. Locals informed the police, who took the body to Rajnagar Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team conducted an investigation at the site.

The husband, Dashrath, told police that he was informed about the incident and that Rani’s mobile phone, jewelry, and purse were missing. Her brother, Prakash, said that Rani had visited a grocery shop in Kusma around 9 PM.

CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and police are investigating the possibility of foul play.

Rajnagar police station in-charge Parshuram Dabar said that a post-mortem has been conducted and the investigation is ongoing.