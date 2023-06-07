Madhya Pradesh: Cousins Who Killed Youth Paraded By Cops

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the youth murder case here on Monday, the police arrested the accused within 24 hours and paraded them on Tuesday. At the time of the parade, residents tried to beat both the accused. Holding both the accused by their ears, police forced them to do squats. Akash (22), a resident of Yogeshwar Tekri, was stabbed to death by cousins Bunty and Sunny Malviya, who lived in the neighbourhood, for placing a handcart outside the house.

On the basis of the information, the accused were caught outside Ujjain Railway Station’s platform no 6. Two accused who were on the run got arrested within 24 hours and the knife used in the incident was seized.

On June 5, complainant Vikas, a resident of Arya Samaj Marg, reported that his father Bansilal and Akash live with their family in the neighbourhood. Around 11 pm, Akash’s father Ramchandra and mother Krishna went to sleep after having dinner. At around 11:30 pm after hearing a ruckus outside the house, all three came out and saw Sunny Malviya and Bunty Malviya, who live in the locality, standing in front of Akash’s house.

‘Both the accused were abusing Akash that today they will end the old enmity. Akash and his mother Saraswati, daughter-in-law Puja and sister-in-law Hema asked them not to abuse. Then both of them said that Akash has to be dealt with today. After this, Saraswati and Puja went to the police station to file a report. In a short while Sunny and Bunty caught hold of Akash with the intention of killing him. Bunty killed him with a knife,’ the complainant told the police.

CSP OP Mishra said that the Central Kotwali police registered a case under Section 302, 294 and 34 of the IPC, after which both the accused were arrested. On Tuesday, both the accused were paraded in the same area where they had killed the youth. During this, the relatives of Akash and other residents started attacking the accused to teach them a lesson.