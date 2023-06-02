WATCH: Nepal PM Prachand performs Rudrabhishek at Ujjain's Mahakal

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachand, along with his cabinet colleagues, performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on Friday afternoon.
As a token of devotion, they presented 100 Rudraksha beads and made a donation of 51,000 rupees.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended a warm welcome to Nepal's Prime Minister, who walked the red carpet amid traditional folk dancers' captivating performances.
The delegation then proceeded to Ujjain, where they paid homage to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam.
Apart from the spiritual visit, Prachand also engaged in cultural exchanges, emphasizing the shared heritage and cultural ties between Nepal and India.
The visit showcased the deep-rooted spiritual connection between the two nations and fostered further cooperation and friendship.
