MP Lok Sabha Election: Six Barwani Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates Clear Nomination Scrutiny

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Following the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Barwani Lok Sabha constituency, six candidates remain in contention out of the initial nine submissions. On Friday, returning officer (RO) Karmaveer Sharma, along with observer Govekar Mayur Ratilal, oversaw the scrutiny in the presence of candidates and their election agents.

The scrutiny revealed that the nomination papers of Porlal Kharte from the Indian National Congress, Shobharam Dawar from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Gajendra Singh Patel from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Devi Singh Nargave from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and independent candidate Nar Singh Solanki were all found to be correct.

However, one of the two nomination papers submitted by Anil Rawat, representing the Indian National Congress, was rejected due to the absence of Form A-B. Nonetheless, Rawat's nomination as an independent candidate was deemed valid. With this outcome, the field narrows down to six candidates who have successfully cleared the nomination scrutiny process.

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Held For Taking Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police, Ujjain, on Friday arrested a patwari of Halka no 88 in Dewas district for taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for demarcation of a property. Ghanshyam Choudhary, a resident of Dewas, had lodged a complaint against patwari Manohar Bilawale for allegedly demanding a hefty sum of Rs 2.1 lakh for demarcating a 14 bigha land citing the involvement of machinery in the process.

A settlement was reached at Rs 1.9 lakh. The patwari called the applicant at Mangalia Tirahe, Indore, with Rs 1.5 lakh of the first instalment. As the patwari placed the cash-filled bag into a larger bag attached to his motorcycle, the Lokayukta police team swiftly moved in and apprehended him. The operation was led by DSP Sunil Talan and inspector Deepak Sejwar, involving an eight-member team. Upon examination, the patwari's hands and the bag containing the tainted notes turned pink. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.