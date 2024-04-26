 MP Lok Sabha Election: Six Barwani Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates Clear Nomination Scrutiny
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Lok Sabha Election: Six Barwani Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates Clear Nomination Scrutiny

MP Lok Sabha Election: Six Barwani Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates Clear Nomination Scrutiny

On Friday, returning officer (RO) Karmaveer Sharma, along with observer Govekar Mayur Ratilal, oversaw the scrutiny in the presence of candidates and their election agents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Following the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Barwani Lok Sabha constituency, six candidates remain in contention out of the initial nine submissions. On Friday, returning officer (RO) Karmaveer Sharma, along with observer Govekar Mayur Ratilal, oversaw the scrutiny in the presence of candidates and their election agents.

The scrutiny revealed that the nomination papers of Porlal Kharte from the Indian National Congress, Shobharam Dawar from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Gajendra Singh Patel from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Devi Singh Nargave from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and independent candidate Nar Singh Solanki were all found to be correct.

However, one of the two nomination papers submitted by Anil Rawat, representing the Indian National Congress, was rejected due to the absence of Form A-B. Nonetheless, Rawat's nomination as an independent candidate was deemed valid. With this outcome, the field narrows down to six candidates who have successfully cleared the nomination scrutiny process.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bus Ferrying ‘Baraatis’ Fined For Violating Traffic Norms In Khandwa
article-image

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Held For Taking Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police, Ujjain, on Friday arrested a patwari of Halka no 88 in Dewas district for taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for demarcation of a property. Ghanshyam Choudhary, a resident of Dewas, had lodged a complaint against patwari Manohar Bilawale for allegedly demanding a hefty sum of Rs 2.1 lakh for demarcating a 14 bigha land citing the involvement of machinery in the process.

A settlement was reached at Rs 1.9 lakh. The patwari called the applicant at Mangalia Tirahe, Indore, with Rs 1.5 lakh of the first instalment. As the patwari placed the cash-filled bag into a larger bag attached to his motorcycle, the Lokayukta police team swiftly moved in and apprehended him. The operation was led by DSP Sunil Talan and inspector Deepak Sejwar, involving an eight-member team. Upon examination, the patwari's hands and the bag containing the tainted notes turned pink. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: 55.16% Turnout Recorded Till 6 Pm; Hoshangabad...

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: 55.16% Turnout Recorded Till 6 Pm; Hoshangabad...

MP Lok Sabha Election: Six Barwani Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates Clear Nomination Scrutiny

MP Lok Sabha Election: Six Barwani Lok Sabha Constituency Candidates Clear Nomination Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh: Externed Goon Murdered Over Old Rivalry In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Externed Goon Murdered Over Old Rivalry In Badnawar

MP Board Exam Result: Class 12 Result Malpha School's Zero Result Sparks Villagers' Fury In Khetia

MP Board Exam Result: Class 12 Result Malpha School's Zero Result Sparks Villagers' Fury In Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Block Coordinator Caught Taking Bribe In Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Block Coordinator Caught Taking Bribe In Kukshi