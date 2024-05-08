MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: BJP Strong In Six Seats, Congress In Two

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political parties in the state have rolled up their sleeves for the fourth round of parliamentary election.

Eight constituencies in the Malwa-Nimar area are going to polls in the fourth phase.

If the results of the assembly election are analysed, it will be seen that the BJP is stronger than its rival in six seats and the Congress in two.

In Indore and Dewas parliamentary constituencies, there are eight assembly seats, and the BJP has won all of them.

In Khandwa and Mandsaur parliamentary constituencies, out of eight assembly seats, seven have gone to the BJP and one to the Congress.

Likewise, Ujjain has eight assembly constituencies. The BJP legislators represent six, and the Congress MLAs two.

Out of eight assembly constituencies in Ratlam Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has won four, and the Congress three. One has gone to the Bharat Adawasi Party (BAP).

On the other hand, the Congress is strong in Dhar and Khargone Lok Sabha constituencies. The party won five seats, and the BJP three.

As the Congress is stronger than the BJP in these constituencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held public meetings there.

The two Lok Sabha seats, where the Congress is stronger than its rival, are reserved for the ST category.

On the other hand, the three seats reserved for the ST category in Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency belong to the Congress.

This is the reason why the BJP and the Congress are trying to woo tribal voters in the Malwa-Nimar area.

In this region, two constituencies are reserved for SC candidates and three for the general category.

BJP is strong in Dewas and Ujjain reserved for SC category.

On the other hand, there is no contest after the Congress candidate withdrew nomination in Indore Lok Sabha constituency. The ruling party is strong in Mahdsaur and Khandwa.

The BJP is, in fact, looks stronger than its rival in the constituencies reserved for SC category.

But the there is contest in three seats reserved for the ST category. So, a fierce fight between the two national parties is palpable in these constituencies.