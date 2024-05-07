MP Lok Sabha Elections Phase-3 Voting Highlights: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Casts Vote In Bhopal; Sehore Polling Booths Decked Up Like Wedding Venue (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TV actress and 'Nach Baliye 8' winner Divyanka Tripathi flew to her hometown of Bhopal and cast her vote on Monday. The actress came to her city with her husband, Vivek Dahiya. She updated her fans and encouraged them to vote via a story on Instagram.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress urged the people of Bhopal to come out and do their due diligence by participating in the 'festival of democracy' and casting their vote.

"I know it is very hot outside, but if there is a chance to win a diamond ring just by casting a vote, then why not grab the offer? I am very excited to participate in this lucky draw, and I urge you all to come and cast your vote. You never know, you could win a bumper prize," said Tripathi in a video endorsing and lauding the EC's lucky draw initiative, which is encouraging voters to come to the booths and cast their votes.

#WATCH | TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi Casts Vote, Endorses EC's Lucky Draw Game To Encourage Voters To Vote#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/KZgfhW5r0d — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 7, 2024

A polling booth turned into a wedding venue

A polling booth in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh has been decked up as a wedding venue for the Phase-3 voting on Tuesday. Here, the voters are being welcomed with a 'flower shower, just like wedding guests. The special polling booths are named ‘Model Polling Station’ and are receiving praise from the voters.

Notably, after MP recorded lower voter turnouts in the last two phases, the Election Commission decided to raise voter awareness in unique ways.

One such effort was seen in Sehore at the polling booth at Manuben CM Arise Vidyalaya, located in Sanjay Nagar of Sehore city. The polling booth looked no less than any wedding hall. The voters who came to vote found the polling station attractive and appreciated the initiative.