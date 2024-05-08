MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Always Lies About Eliminating Poverty, Says Cm Mohan Yadav

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of "always lying" about eliminating poverty despite decades of rule.

The CM was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday evening in Neemuch in support of BJP candidate Sudhir Gupta from the Mandsaur-Neemuch Lok Sabha constituency.

Seeking support for Gupta, Yadav highlighted the contrast between the Congress and the BJP, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to the country and simple lifestyle. He pointed out that Modi does not own a personal house, in contrast to Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who he claimed were "on bail."

Expressing confidence in BJP's commitment to the welfare of the poor, Yadav urged voters to support Gupta for a "historic victory." He apologised for the cancellation of a programme in Manasa but assured the public of his party's dedication to their cause.

Despite a three-hour delay, the public remained enthusiastic, with senior BJP leaders addressing the gathering. A grand roadshow led by Yadav later attracted massive crowds in Neemuch city, with people lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the leader. The roadshow, marked by BJP flags, music, and fireworks, showcased strong support for the BJP in the region.

Various social organisations and citizens joined the roadshow, showering flowers and extending their greetings to Yadav. The event concluded with Yadav proceeding to Mandsaur for the night, continuing his campaign for the upcoming elections.