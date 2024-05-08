 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore BJP Councilor Tears Off Congress 'Candidate' NOTA Posters From Autorickshaws (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore BJP Councilor Tears Off Congress 'Candidate' NOTA Posters From Autorickshaws (WATCH)

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore BJP Councilor Tears Off Congress 'Candidate' NOTA Posters From Autorickshaws (WATCH)

Councillor Sandhya Yadav stated that as an aware citizen, she removed the poster from the auto-rickshaw.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari urged people to vote for NOTA following Akshay Kanti Bam's withdrawal, a BJP councillor was seen removing NOTA posters pasted on the autorickshaws in Indore on Wednesday.

After Bam withdrew his nomination papers and joined the BJP, ditching Congress at the last moment, the opposition party is appealing to voters to press the NOTA button. Consequently, several autorickshaws can be spotted carrying NOTA posters at the back.

Irked, Councillor Sandhya Yadav from Ward 6 stopped the autorickshaws and tore the NOTA campaign posters. A video of the same has surfaced on social media platform X (Twitter).

Congress leader Shobha Oza tweeted the video on Wednesday.

Read Also
Instagram Viral Bhupendra Jogi Attacked With Knives In Bhopal, Gets 10+ Stitches On Back
article-image
Read Also
MP Congress Appeals Public To Vote For NOTA In Indore, Accuses 'Mafia' BJP Of 'Kidnapping' Candidate...
article-image

'NOTA is not a candidate'

In the video, the councillor is asking the autorickshaw driver about NOTA, and the driver replies that he was paid 50 rupees to stick this poster on his autorickshaw and drive it around the town. The video was recorded in front of the Aerodrome Police Station. 

In the matter, Councillor Sandhya Yadav stated that, as an aware citizen, she removed the poster from the autorickshaw. When she asked the rickshaw driver, he had no idea what NOTA was. “NOTA is not a candidate. Just as Indore has become number one in cleanliness, it will also be number one in voting. Congress is misleading the public. Their candidate was influenced by the BJP's ideology and joined the party,” said the councillor, referring to Akshay Bam dropping out of the Indore Lok Sabha seat and joining the BJP.

Read Also
Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant, Engulfs Adjacent Gym & Other Shops In Gautam Nagar;...
article-image

Why so much anxiety in the BJP? Asks Congress

Shobha Oza took to social media platform X (Twitter), where she posted the video of the councillor removing the poster along with a caption that stated, “In Indore, Ward Number 6's BJP Councillor Sandhya Yadav is forcefully removing NOTA banners from auto-rickshaws, perturbed by the wave of NOTA sweeping through the city. Why is there so much restlessness and anxiety in the BJP, which claims victory with eight lakh votes over NOTA?”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Amid Heatwave Alert, Indore, Bhopal & Many Other Districts Enjoy Showers

MP Weather Update: Amid Heatwave Alert, Indore, Bhopal & Many Other Districts Enjoy Showers

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore BJP Councilor Tears Off Congress 'Candidate' NOTA Posters From...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore BJP Councilor Tears Off Congress 'Candidate' NOTA Posters From...

MP: Ratlam Villagers Threaten To Boycott Voting Citing Water Crisis, Take Out Protest Rally

MP: Ratlam Villagers Threaten To Boycott Voting Citing Water Crisis, Take Out Protest Rally

2 Persons Killed, 8 Injured As Van Hits Truck In MP's Ujjain

2 Persons Killed, 8 Injured As Van Hits Truck In MP's Ujjain

Youth Arrested With Smack Worth ₹1 Lakh In Indore

Youth Arrested With Smack Worth ₹1 Lakh In Indore