MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indore BJP Councilor Tears Off Congress 'Candidate' NOTA Posters From Autorickshaws (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari urged people to vote for NOTA following Akshay Kanti Bam's withdrawal, a BJP councillor was seen removing NOTA posters pasted on the autorickshaws in Indore on Wednesday.

After Bam withdrew his nomination papers and joined the BJP, ditching Congress at the last moment, the opposition party is appealing to voters to press the NOTA button. Consequently, several autorickshaws can be spotted carrying NOTA posters at the back.

Irked, Councillor Sandhya Yadav from Ward 6 stopped the autorickshaws and tore the NOTA campaign posters. A video of the same has surfaced on social media platform X (Twitter).

Congress leader Shobha Oza tweeted the video on Wednesday.

इंदौर में चल रही नोटा की लहर से बौखलाईं वार्ड क्रमांक-6 की भाजपा पार्षद संध्या यादव ऑटो रिक्शाओं से नोटा के बैनरों को जबरदस्ती निकलवा रही हैं।



आठ लाख मतों से जीत का दावा करने वाली भाजपा में नोटा को लेकर आखिर इतनी बेचैनी और घबराहट क्यों है! pic.twitter.com/I0yTQsDVTT — Shobha Oza (@Shobha_Oza) May 8, 2024

'NOTA is not a candidate'

In the video, the councillor is asking the autorickshaw driver about NOTA, and the driver replies that he was paid 50 rupees to stick this poster on his autorickshaw and drive it around the town. The video was recorded in front of the Aerodrome Police Station.

In the matter, Councillor Sandhya Yadav stated that, as an aware citizen, she removed the poster from the autorickshaw. When she asked the rickshaw driver, he had no idea what NOTA was. “NOTA is not a candidate. Just as Indore has become number one in cleanliness, it will also be number one in voting. Congress is misleading the public. Their candidate was influenced by the BJP's ideology and joined the party,” said the councillor, referring to Akshay Bam dropping out of the Indore Lok Sabha seat and joining the BJP.

Why so much anxiety in the BJP? Asks Congress

Shobha Oza took to social media platform X (Twitter), where she posted the video of the councillor removing the poster along with a caption that stated, “In Indore, Ward Number 6's BJP Councillor Sandhya Yadav is forcefully removing NOTA banners from auto-rickshaws, perturbed by the wave of NOTA sweeping through the city. Why is there so much restlessness and anxiety in the BJP, which claims victory with eight lakh votes over NOTA?”