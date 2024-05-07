MP Congress Appeals Public To Vote For NOTA In Indore, Accuses 'Mafia' BJP Of 'Kidnapping' Candidate Akshay Kanti Bam (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stepping up the war of words ahead of polling in the Indore-Malwa region, Congress state chief Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of 'kidnapping' their Indore candidate Akshay Kanti Bam.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Patwari said that "a political mafia committed a Dawood Ibrahim gang-styled sin by kidnapping their candidate ahead of Lok Sabha elections."

Notably, Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, which simply chucked the Congress out of the poll race for the Indore Lok Sabha seat.

इंदौर स्वच्छता को लेकर देश में अव्वल रहा है,

अब राजनीतिक स्वच्छता की बारी है!



मेरा इंदौरवासियों से अनुरोध है कि लोकतंत्र की रक्षा हेतु आप सभी आगे आएँ और NOTA के ज़रिए देश को संदेश देने की पहल करें।



📍प्रेस वार्ता, इंदौर

The Congress is now appealing to the people of Indore to consider NOTA (None of the Above) as their candidate after Akshay Bam opted out of the poll race and joined the BJP. The ruling party’s sitting MP, Shankar Lalwani, is in the fray from Indore.

Congress State President Jitu Patwari said, "We have read and heard about the land mafia, liquor mafia, and education mafia operating in Indore so far. Now, the political mafia has flourished in the city, just as Dawood Ibrahim's gang used to operate in Mumbai and was involved in criminal incidents like the gang war."

तानाशाही रवैये से किसी भी हद तक जाकर, जनता के अधिकारों का दमन करके सत्ता के शीर्ष तक पहुंचना ही इनका एकमात्र लक्ष्य है।



क्या इंदौर में लोकतंत्र की हत्या के बाद भी आपको लगता है कि अगर ये लोग सत्ता में लौटे तो देश का लोकतंत्र और आपके संवैधानिक अधिकार सुरक्षित रहेंगे?



📍प्रेस…

Patwari alleged that the ruling party which considers itself as a ‘party with difference’ committed a ‘disgusting crime’ against the people of Indore by forcing their candidate to withdraw his nomination.

"Every person in Indore has realised that the Congress candidate has been kidnapped by the political mafia. 90 per cent of the people of Indore has not liked this sin,” the congress leader alleged.

MP Congress president also urged his party workers to reach out to general public and appeal them to use NOTA to teach the ruling party a lesson.

"Even though our candidate is not in the electoral field in Indore this time, Congress workers should sit on tables and chairs near every booth on the day of polling and work and consider NOTA as our candidate," said Patwari appealing his party workers.

Patwari also alleged that the Indore Municipal Corporation paid Rs 150 crore to contractors in the name of laying drainage lines in the city but the work was not done on the ground.