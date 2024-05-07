 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Urges For 400 Seats To 'Safeguard' Ayodhya Ram Temple, Slams Opposition For Muslim Reservation In Dhar Rally (WATCH)
PM Modi accused the Congress for allegedly diminishing Baba Saheb's contribution to the Constitution.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a spirited election rally in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, emphasising the need for the BJP to secure 400 seats in the upcoming elections, apparently, to "prevent" the Congress from interfering with the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Modi highlighted the pivotal role of the tribal society in preserving Indian culture and freedom, citing their historical reverence for Lord Ram.

Speaking passionately, Modi praised the legacy of Baba Saheb, stating, "Dhar Baba Saheb's land is a place of worship for me." He accused the Congress for allegedly diminishing Baba Saheb's contribution to the Constitution and accused them of attempting to deny him credit. Modi highlighted his government's commitment to the welfare of the poor, noting achievements such as providing houses and toilets to millions.

'Opposition will give all reservations to Muslims'

Addressing concerns about reservations, Modi reassured SC, ST, and OBC communities, stating that their rights would not be infringed. He criticised the opposition, accusing them of conspiring to give all reservations to Muslims, at the expense of other communities. Modi also condemned the opposition for spreading rumors about changing the Constitution, asserting that such claims were baseless.

The rally, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, and other senior leaders, witnessed a strong show of support from workers and the public. Modi's speech was met with enthusiasm, with the audience showing strong endorsement for his leadership and vision for the country.

