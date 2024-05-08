Instagram Viral Bhupendra Jogi Attacked With Knives In Bhopal, Gets 10+ Stitches On Back

Bhupal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhupendra Jogi, the man who rose to fame via a viral Instagram reel, was allegedly attacked by two masked assailants with knives on Tuesday evening. Jogi was returning from his shop in New Market when two youths attacked him with knives.

He has sustained deep cuts on his back and has gotten several stitches.

According to information, on the evening of Tuesday, around 9 p.m., businessman Bhupendra Jogi was returning home from his ready-made garment shop located in Bhopal's New Market. The two masked youths near 'Bapu ki Kutia' located in Roshanpura (near the new market) attacked him with knives. The attack caused deep wounds to Jogi's back and hands.

During the incident, the miscreants attempted to attack him twice. Initially, he was assaulted from behind, and while defending himself during the second attack, he sustained serious injuries to his hand, resulting in deep wounds on his back and hand. Following this, he required 40 stitches during treatment.

'Naam kya hai? Bhupendra Jogi'

Bhupendra Jogi is a trader and recently gained fame on Instagram with over two lakh followers after his 'naam kya hai... Bhupendra Jogi's reel was widely circulated on social media as a meme. The viral reel was so loved by the netizens that Jogi even got a chance to meet former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and recreate the meme.

'No personal enmity'

He has no personal enmity or dispute with anyone.

A case has been registered under Section 307 at the Arera Hills police station, but so far there are no clues about the culprits, nor have any cameras been installed in the area.

Despite the election code of conduct, the incident occurred in a much crowded area.