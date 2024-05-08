Video: Man Threatens Residents, Hurls Bombs, Fires Shots Over Unpaid 'Security Money' In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Jabalpur hurled bombs and fired shots at a house to threaten the residents who refused to pay him 'security money'. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera which was installed in the area.

The incident occurred near the Bharat Krishi Samaj School in the jurisdiction of Ghamapur Police Station in Jabalpur on Tuesday, where the man identified as Anand Thakur attempted to spread panic by hurling bombs at a residence.

Read Also Video: Drunk Driver Thrashed By Transport Employees For Allegedly Stealing Diesel In Jabalpur

The CCTV footage capturing this alarming incident shows the suspect carrying bombs in both hands as he walks, and upon reaching the residence, he throws bombs one after the other. While one bomb failed to detonate, the other exploded, emitting clouds of smoke that spread from inside the house to its surroundings.

What's shocking is that prior to this bombing attempt, he paid homage at a nearby temple. Following this ritual, he proceeded to pass by the residence of Maan Singh Thakur, where he hurled one bomb after another, leaving a trail of chaos.

Not content with the bombing alone, Thakur fled the scene after the attempt, firing shots as he ran.

It is alleged that Anand Thakur is notorious in the area for extorting protection money, intimidating not only residents but also various businessmen. Following the bombing incident, the colony residents are gripped with fear.

A formal complaint has been lodged at Ghamapur Police Station by the residents, prompting the authorities to launch a search operation to apprehend the suspect.