 Video: Drunk Driver Thrashed By Transport Employees For Allegedly Stealing Diesel In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: Drunk Driver Thrashed By Transport Employees For Allegedly Stealing Diesel In Jabalpur

Video: Drunk Driver Thrashed By Transport Employees For Allegedly Stealing Diesel In Jabalpur

The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is widely circulating on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk driver in Jabalpur was brutally thrashed and beaten with sticks by transporter's employees for allegedly stealing diesel on Tuesday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is widely circulating on social media.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' KP Kansana Harassed On Way To Polling Booth In Morena,...
article-image

The incident occurred in the Gosalpur area, where the employees thrashed the driver after he demanded money, having been found drunk and accused of stealing diesel. The altercation was captured on video and shared extensively on social media. During the incident, the employees tore his clothes and one of them was heard saying, "bola tha na daaru piye mil gaya toh nanga karke maarunga" (I told you if I found you drunk, I would strip you naked and beat you).

Read Also
Fifth Accused In ₹68L Drug Parcel Fraud Case Held From Rajasthan, Handed Over To Bhopal Police
article-image

In the viral video, the employees were seen beating the driver with sticks, tearing his clothes, and warning him for allegedly stealing diesel. One of the employees can be heard saying in the video, "'koi driver mil gaya daaru piya aur diesel churate, ese hi maarenge." (We'll beat up any driver we catch drinking and stealing diesel, just like this).

The viral footage prompted ASP Suryakant Sharma to launch an investigation into the matter, with orders issued to Gosalpur police to conduct a thorough inquiry. The police are now investigating the incident to uncover the truth behind the altercation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Man Threatens Residents, Hurls Bombs, Fires Shots Over Unpaid 'Security Money' In Jabalpur

Video: Man Threatens Residents, Hurls Bombs, Fires Shots Over Unpaid 'Security Money' In Jabalpur

Video: Drunk Driver Thrashed By Transport Employees For Allegedly Stealing Diesel In Jabalpur

Video: Drunk Driver Thrashed By Transport Employees For Allegedly Stealing Diesel In Jabalpur

MBA Holder, Engineering Grad Held For Printing Fake Currency

MBA Holder, Engineering Grad Held For Printing Fake Currency

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Politicians Busy Calculating Chances Of Win Or Loss After 3rd Phase Of...

Option Open To Feed Orphaned-Tiger Cubs In Jungle

Option Open To Feed Orphaned-Tiger Cubs In Jungle