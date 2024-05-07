 Fifth Accused In ₹68L Drug Parcel Fraud Case Held From Rajasthan, Handed Over To Bhopal Police
Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said complainant Manoj Bhuraria, a resident of Raslakhedi, had approached cyber cell two months ago.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 06:13 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime wing on Monday arrested fifth accused in connection with a drug parcel fraud case, in which a man was duped to the tune of Rs 68.48 lakh. They added that the accused Namo narayan was arrested by Rajasthan police on Sunday late night following a tip-off, and was handed over to Bhopal police on Monday.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said complainant Manoj Bhuraria, a resident of Raslakhedi, had approached cyber cell two months ago. In his complaint, he stated that he had received a call from a man claiming to be a Mumbai’s police crime branch official.

He was told that he had sent a parcel to Taiwan, which contained 200 grams of MDMA drug. Later, the caller and his accomplices sought six-month old bank transaction details from Bhuraria and sent him a copy of an FIR registered against him. They then sought 49% of his bank account’s balance from him through RTGS, following which Bhuraria sent Rs 68 lakh to them.

As soon as the callers broke all contacts after receiving money, Bhuraria smelled a rat and contacted the city cyber cell, which began probe, and arrested Rajendra Meena, Lokendra Saini and two others. The fifth Namo Narayan was on the run.

On Sunday late night, the Rajasthan police received a tip-off about his presence at a wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur. The police arrested him and handed him over to Bhopal police on Monday.

