MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' KP Kansana Harassed On Way To Polling Booth In Morena, Accuses His Uncle & Minister Aidal Singh Kansana (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader KP Kansana's car was allegedly waylaid in Morena, while he and his family were on way to cast their votes on Tuesday noon.

With sticks in hand, the miscreants halted his car and tried to beat him and harass his mother. It is said that the accused were his uncle and minister Aidal Singh Kansan's aides.

A video showing injured KP Kansana and his family members has surfaced on social media, where he is showing injury marks and her mother's torn saree.

According to police station in-charge Bhumika Dubey, a tip-off was received that KP Kansana was allegedly on his way to influence the voting at a polling booth. It was also observed that the villagers did not show up to cast till 2 pm on Tuesday. As the police team left to check on Kansana, they found KP Kansana embroiled in a dispute with some men at Gadi-Kheda village of Sumavali assembly.

WATCH | Congress leader KP Kansana 's car waylaid while he on way with his family to polling booth in Morena.



According to information, KP Kansana was on his way to cast his vote, when some men parked their vehicles in front of his car. Following which, an argument erupted between KP Kansana and the other group over ‘voting’. In a video, Kansana showed his injured and bleeding fingers and torn saree of his mother.

However, no arrest regarding the matter has been reported yet.

Villagers boycott voting due to distance

Some villagers in Morena boycotted the voting on Tuesday. The reason was that the polling booth is 3 kilometers away. There are a total of 414 voters in the village and till 10:30 am, only 9 people had cast their votes. Of these, 7 votes were of villagers and 2 were of officials.

On this matter former village sarpanch Ranveer Singh Devgoda alleged that Patwari Surat Sikarwar has threatened him and asked him to not cast his vote, otherwise his house will be demolished. Sumawali is the assembly constituency of Minister Aidal Singh Kanshana.