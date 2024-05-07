MP Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh Records 14.43 % Voter Turnout Till 9 Am

(Left) Residents queue up to cast their vote at Bhopal's JP Nagar booth. (Right) A voter shows her inked finger after exercising her franchise at a polling booth in Kohefiza, Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh recorded per cent voting in the initial voter turnout trend till 9 am in the third phase of polling for nine parliamentary seats in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Nine parliamentary seats- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- are undergoing polling in the third phase of LS polls on May 7 from 7 am in the state.

Of these, Rajgarh is leading the voter turnout charts with 16.57 per cent voting followed by Guna 16.43 per cent, Betul 15.97 per cent, Vidisha 15.85 per cent, Sagar 14.58 per cent, Bhopal 13.61 per cent, Gwalior 12.75 per cent, Morena 12.43 per cent and Bhind 12.23 per cent till 9 am so far in the state.

Earlier in the second phase of voting on April 26, the state recorded 13.82 percent voting till 9 am and the final voter turnout stood at 58.59 per cent in the second phase of polling in the state.

Meanwhile, women in Vidisha parliamentary constituency were seen arriving in large numbers to vote along with singing folk songs in the festival of democracy.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav appealed to the public to exercise their franchise in the third phase of polling saying voting is our constitutional right.

CM Yadav told ANI, "Today, there is polling for nine Lok Sabha seats going on in the state and I appeal to all voters to cast their vote in large numbers. Voting is our constitutional right and it strengthens democracy. Madhya Pradesh is a land of peace. All arrangements are in place, voting is going on peacefully." Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The fourth, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.