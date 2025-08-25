 Action Against 568 Criminals In Indore, 150 Booked For Driving Under Influence Of Liquor
Action Against 568 Criminals In Indore, 150 Booked For Driving Under Influence Of Liquor

Twenty cases were registered against people for consuming liquor at public places

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched a weekend drive against criminals and anti-social elements and took action against 568 of them for their involvement in different criminal activities on Saturday night. Also, about 150 people were booked for drunken driving. 

On the instructions of commissioner of police Santosh Singh, the DCPs of all four zones started the drive in their jurisdictions. During the drive, 1176 people, who were booked for different crimes, were checked and legal action was taken against 568 of them. 

Two persons who were externed from the district for their involvement in crime, were also caught by the Rajendra Nagar police. The police also executed 279 warrants in the city.  

Twenty cases were registered against people for consuming liquor at public places. Some people were also arrested for gambling and betting in three different places in the city. Four cases were registered against people carrying illegal weapons.

As many as 150 people, who were driving or riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol were also booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and their vehicles were seized.

