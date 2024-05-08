Wife, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Husband In MP's Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman and her brother-in-law were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband on April 29.

According to SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, the incident occurred at Harthal village of Roti police station area of ??the district on April 29 when the deceased, identified as Chhotu Garwal, was found dead in a pool of blood outside the house.

A joint team of Rawati police station and cyber cell was formed under the leadership of ASP Rakesh Khakha and Sailana Neelam Baghel and Rawati police station in-charge Jaiprakash Chauhan.

During initial investigation, the duo—Rekha Garwal and Rahul Garwal—tried to pass off the man’s death over an old rivalry with villagers regarding ancestral property.

However, the police soon discovered that the murder was the fallout of the illicit relationship between Rekha and Rahul. During the course of the investigation, they confessed to the crime.

They confessed to their relationship and strained relation with the deceased. The deceased was suspicious of their illicit relationship and confronted them several times.

Chhotu had destroyed his wife's mobile phone after discovering her frequent conversations with Rahul. Later, they allegedly hatched a plan to murder Chhotu.

It came to fore that the deceased along with two children was sleeping outside the house when Rahul, as per plan, killed him with an axe and concealed the murder weapon in a farm. Both accused were arrested and sent to jail, the SP said.