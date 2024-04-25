Madhya Pradesh: Bus Ferrying ‘Baraatis’ Fined For Violating Traffic Norms In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a reckless incident, a bus ferrying ‘baraatis’(guests) and a bride was fined Rs 1,000 for violating traffic norms in Khandwa. As a result, bride with fellow guests found themselves stranded in the scorching heat. As per information, a bus proceeding towards no entry was intercepted by traffic police for violation of traffic norms on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was en route to Chhindwara when intercepted by traffic officials on Harsood road. The bus ferrying ‘baraatis’ was flagged down and impounded at traffic police station. Tensions rose among the guests, especially the bride who found herself stranded in the scorching sun.

On the other hand, the groom found himself embroiled in a heated debate with the bus driver over the payment of the imposed fine. An hour-long drama ensued, with the groom and the bus driver at odds over the amount of the challan.

The groom, eager to resolve the situation swiftly, advocated for a hefty sum of Rs 5,000 to expedite the release of bus. However, the driver opposed this demand. After much deliberation, a compromise was reached and a challan amount of Rs 1,000 was settled and the bus was allowed to resume its journey.