Madhya Pradesh: Externed Goon Murdered Over Old Rivalry In Badnawar | Representational image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An externed goon was killed by some assailants on Labad Nayagaon four lane road in Badnawar of Ratlam district on Friday over some old rivalry. It was learnt that the enmity had revolved around a gambling den. According to the information, the deceased was identified as Rahul Bairagi, 35.

His body was found on Friday morning near village Khajuriya Phate under Kanwan police station. His body was shifted to civil hospital Badnawar for post-mortem. Multiple injuries on his neck and body were found. The post-mortem report confirmed murder and the body was dumped at the roadside during the night.

The body was later handed over to the kin for last rites. The police suspect an old rivalry behind the brutal murder. Rahul, known for his involvement in criminal activities, Rahul had been living in Indore after being externed from Ratlam district ordered by the Ratlam District Magistrate.

A murder case was registered. Sources reveal that his murder is linked to an old rivalry. They had several altercations over the issue earlier. Further investigations were underway and leads were explored to apprehend the culprits.

Operation 360: Two Absconding Arms Smugglers Nabbed

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing operation 360, two absconding arms smugglers were nabbed during a joint combing in Umarti village of Sendhwa tehsil on Friday. In a concerted effort to curb illegal arms activities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Barwani Police, under the leadership of SP Puneet Gehlod, launched "Operation 360".

Acting on a tip-off, the Barwani police in collaboration with police units from the neighbouring districts, conducted a joint raid in the early hours of the morning in Umarti village. The arrested were identified as Shersingh Chauhan and Harjit Singh Bhatiya of Umarti. They had been facing charges under Arms act and on the run for the past years.

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Of Family Drown in Kshipra

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family drowned in River Kshipra in Mahidpur on Thursday. The incident occurred when a 17-year-old boy slipped into the water while bathing, prompting two women from the family to dive in to rescue him. The incident occurred at Rawla Ghat in Mahidpur, about 50 km from Ujjain.

The boy, Waqar Ahmed, was accompanied by seven family members for the outing. Despite efforts by his aunt Bulbul and Shaheen, all three succumbed to the strong water current. Divers retrieved the bodies from the river. The doctors declared them deceased upon arrival. The police have initiated an investigation into the tragic event and are coordinating further actions.