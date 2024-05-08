MP CM Calls For Judicial Reforms: Mohan Yadav Emphasises Need For Justice Code Over Penal Code In Country

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Calling for judicial reforms in the country, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, emphasised the need for a justice code over a penal code in India.

Engaging in an enlightening dialogue with various sections of society at the 'Prabuddhajan Samvad' during his election tour to Mandsaur district, he reiterated the BJP's commitment to inclusive governance. "BJP is the party of the people of entire India. We are determined to work by taking everyone together," he said.

In a discussion with retired judge Raghuveer Singh Chundawat, Yadav stressed the need for a justice code as every individual has to deal with the court system at some point.

He praised PM Modi for his efforts in this regard, saying, "PM Modi wants judicial changes not for himself but for you. He has shown his resolve to tackle corruption by catching the neck of the thief and has been rightly called the watchman of the country."

Referring to the recent controversies in Delhi, CM Yadav criticised the lack of accountability among certain political leaders. He contrasted this with PM Modi's integrity, stating, "PM Modi has done his work with full honesty in every field. Whether it's the development of the country, security of the nation, or major policy decisions like GST and demonetisation, Modi has risked everything for the country's benefit."

Yadav also highlighted PM Modi's selfless dedication, pointing out that despite being aáleader of the nation, Modi does not own a personal house, land, or a huge bank account. He emphasised, "Everyone is fighting for their children, but Modi is fighting for your children."

Yadav seeks blessings at Pashupatinath Mahadev temple

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by candidate Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, and other prominent leaders, visited the Ashtamukhi Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple. The Chief Minister worshipped and performed aarti at the temple, seeking blessings for the success of the party in the ongoing elections.