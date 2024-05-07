 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, attacked Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, equating them with the mythological villain Kansa. He stated that just as Kansa had ill intentions, so does the Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Sailana in support of BJP candidate Anita Singh Chauhan from the Ratlam-Jhabua seat, Yadav praised the work done by Narendra Modi, emphasising that what Modi has achieved could not have been accomplished in 70 years.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Yadav referenced an incident where Gandhi removed a turban given to him, contrasting it with Modi's gesture of wearing a safa, a traditional headgear given by tribals, with respect. Yadav emphasised the need for respect towards tribal culture and traditions, urging people to tie the safa tightly as a mark of honour.

Yadav criticised the Congress for what he described as selling "toothpaste" by creating illusions and deceiving the public. He accused the Congress of using tactics to retain power, likening their methods to a juggler who entertains briefly before leaving.

Earlier in the day, Yadav held another public meeting in Sarwan in support of Anita Singh Chauhan, the BJP candidate contesting from the Ratlam seat. The CM's engagements were part of the ongoing campaign ahead of the upcoming elections, highlighting the intense political environment in the state.

CM draws huge crowd in Barnagar

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attracted a massive crowd at his roadshow in Barnagar, organised in support of BJP's Ujjain-Alot constituency candidate Anil Firojiya.

Before the roadshow, Chief Minister Yadav visited Lohana Kuti and received blessings from Sant Mahesh Charan Das at Udasin Ashram. He then took a helicopter to Barnagar, where the roadshow began from Nayapura, passing through prominent landmarks including Narsingh Temple, Gandhi Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, NakliChauraha, Balaji Temple, Mahalaxmi Temple, Ram Temple, Siddhi Vinayak Temple and Dabari Chowk. The roadshow ended at the MPEB Office.

Throughout the event, city residents and BJP supporters warmly welcomed the Chief Minister with floral garlands at various stops.

MP Anil Firojiya, MLA Jitendra Singh Pandya, municipal council president Abhay Tongya, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, former MLA Shantilal Dhavai, Mukesh Pandya, BJP city president Shyam Sharma and other notable local leaders were present.

